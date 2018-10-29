Nissan builds a track-day coupe and mobile Red Cross truck for SEMA

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Nissan's 370Z project is designed to be a track-day car, with modifications to improve safety and performance.
Under the hood, Nissan swapped in the 400-horsepower, twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 from the Infiniti Q50 and Q60. It's mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
Handling upgrades include KW Variant coilover suspension, Eibach springs and Nismo chassis braces.
Nissan says that if enough customers express interest, it will offer a "builder's kit" with all the parts needed for someone to turn their own 370Z into the Project Clubsport 23.
Nissan turned a Titan XD pickup truck into a support vehicle for the American Red Cross by adding a big box in place of the normal bed.
The truck features Wi-Fi, solar power, a kitchen and rest quarters for Red Cross personnel on-site at a disaster.
Nissan says the truck can also be used as a mobile blood-donation center.
The Nissan Kicks is already offered with a Bose sound system, but the Kicks Sound Machine concept goes even further by adding dozens more Bose speakers.
A pull-out drawer at the back of the crossover features DJ equipment for mixing tunes will on the move.