Nissan builds a track-day coupe and mobile Red Cross truck for SEMA

  • Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport
  • Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport
  • Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport
  • Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport
  • 2018 Nissan Ultimate Service Titan
  • 2018 Nissan Ultimate Service Titan
  • 2018 Nissan Ultimate Service Titan
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks Sound Machine
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks Sound Machine

Nissan's 370Z project is designed to be a track-day car, with modifications to improve safety and performance.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
1
of 9

Under the hood, Nissan swapped in the 400-horsepower, twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 from the Infiniti Q50 and Q60. It's mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
2
of 9

Handling upgrades include KW Variant coilover suspension, Eibach springs and Nismo chassis braces.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
3
of 9

Nissan says that if enough customers express interest, it will offer a "builder's kit" with all the parts needed for someone to turn their own 370Z into the Project Clubsport 23.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
4
of 9

Nissan turned a Titan XD pickup truck into a support vehicle for the American Red Cross by adding a big box in place of the normal bed.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
5
of 9

The truck features Wi-Fi, solar power, a kitchen and rest quarters for Red Cross personnel on-site at a disaster.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
6
of 9

Nissan says the truck can also be used as a mobile blood-donation center.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
7
of 9

The Nissan Kicks is already offered with a Bose sound system, but the Kicks Sound Machine concept goes even further by adding dozens more Bose speakers.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
8
of 9

A pull-out drawer at the back of the crossover features DJ equipment for mixing tunes will on the move.

Published:Caption:Photo:NissanRead the article
9
of 9
Now Reading

Nissan builds a track-day coupe and mobile Red Cross truck for SEMA

Up Next

Hunting for cider donuts in a 2018 Nissan Leaf

Latest Stories

Toyota Tundra Pie Pro SEMA concept is an electric pizza kitchen on wheels

Toyota Tundra Pie Pro SEMA concept is an electric pizza kitchen on wheels

by
AutoComplete: Chevy gives us the eCOPO, an all-electric Camaro drag-race special

AutoComplete: Chevy gives us the eCOPO, an all-electric Camaro drag-race special

1:11
How cars may let 5G shine the most

How cars may let 5G shine the most

6:21
Kia Telluride off-road concepts show off the new SUV at SEMA

Kia Telluride off-road concepts show off the new SUV at SEMA

by
The cars we drive: 1979 MkII Ford Escort rally car

The cars we drive: 1979 MkII Ford Escort rally car

4:30