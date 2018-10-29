Nissan SEMA builds include 400-horsepower 370Z, Titan Red Cross truck

Nissan's project vehicles for this year's SEMA show run the gamut from a track-ready sports car to a life-saving pickup truck, the company said in a press release today. The creations will all be on display at SEMA in Las Vegas this week.

First up is what Nissan calls Project Clubsport 23, a 370Z coupe that's been reworked as a track-day star. Under the hood, its 3.7-liter V6 engine has been replaced by a 400-horsepower, twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 from the Infiniti Q50 and Q60. The engine is still paired to a 370Z Nismo's factory six-speed manual transmission, with a new limited-slip differential installed on the rear axle. Other tweaks include a litany of suspension, braking and cooling upgrades, all of which are meant to improve the project car's performance and reliability on the track.

Unlike most SEMA project cars, which are meant simply to inspire customers, Nissan hints that it could offer Project Clubsport 23 to shoppers. The company said that if there's enough interest, it will offer a "builder's kit" that would include all the parts and electronics updates necessary for someone to create their own version of the track day-focused Z.

At the other end of the spectrum is the Nissan Ultimate Service Titan. It began life as a Titan XD with a Cummins diesel engine, but it's since been retrofitted for the American Red Cross to use as a mobile support unit. A new heated and cooled bed box provides enough interior room for everything from a desk and refrigerator to a small kitchen and rest area, allowing Red Cross personnel to rest and work while on the road. Along with solar panels and a Wi-Fi hotspot, the truck is also equipped to support blood-donation drives. And it's not simply a showpiece: This truck was donated to the American Red Cross in Florida.

Another Nissan Titan has been modified for animal-rescue charity Animal Rescue Rigs, which aims to help support animals during and after natural disasters. Few details have been offered so far, but it appears the truck will have off-roading touches like a new bumper with a winch and a raised suspension, as well as various auxiliary lights and a rack that's able to carry a dinghy for navigating flood waters. The truck will enter service with ARR next year.

Finally, Nissan has taken its Kicks subcompact crossover and turned up the volume -- literally. The Kicks Sound Machine is covered in Bose speakers and also has a rear drawer with DJ equipment for mixing while on-the-go. Among the audio system's specs: three Bose 1,000-watt subwoofers, eight of the company's Virtually Invisible speakers, even more speakers concealed in a roof panel and even "pneumatically-controlled speakers" underneath the car. We're guessing it's going to be more than a little bit loud.