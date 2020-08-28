Here are the new cars that take much longer to sell

They're not necessarily bad cars, they just haven't caught on like others.

2018 Infiniti QX60
Emme Hall/Roadshow

2020 Land Rover Velar
Land Rover

2020 Nissan Frontier Pro 4x
Craig Cole/Roadshow

2019 Nissan Altima
Juan Garzon / CNET

2018 Buick Encore
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

2018 Nissan Armada Platinum
Jon Wong/Roadshow

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

2019 Chevrolet Impala
Chevrolet

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Sam Bendall/Roadshow

