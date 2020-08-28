These new and used cars take the longest time to sell

Enlarge Image Sam Bendall/Roadshow

This year dealt automakers a far different hand than any of them could have prepared for as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world. But, despite auto sales still hanging around much lower levels than before COVID-19, people are still buying cars. We already got an idea of the fastest selling new and used cars previously (the Chevy Trailblazer and Tesla Model 3 are hot buys), but what about the cars that take the longest to sell?

iSeeCars is back with new research after diving into over 4.4 million new and used cars sales from March through June to see which cars are hanging out at dealerships or sitting with "for sale" signs the longest. You may expect the list is full of sedans and hatchbacks, knowing America can't get enough SUVs and pickup trucks. However, there are a couple of surprises when it comes to the slowest selling new cars.

Topping the chart is the Mitsubishi Outlander; the data shows it takes on average 197.7 days to move an Outlander. Although it's a crossover SUV, it's undeniably a tired looking thing inside. The cabin simply doesn't offer the same pizzazz as rivals, even though the Outlander is competitively priced and even offers a third row of seats -- a surprising option for the compact segment. Right behind the Outlander is another Mitsubishi: the Eclipse Cross, which takes 187.7 days on average to find a garage to call home.

Perhaps a bit of a shocker is the Buick Encore in third place, which takes an average of 170 days to sell. The Encore's been a hot seller for the brand since it kind of ushered in the subcompact crossover segment years ago. However, Buick has since introduced the Encore GX -- a slightly larger model originally thought to replace the Encore outright. The two models live alongside one another, and noting the Encore GX is one of the fastest selling cars during the same timeframe, it becomes clear which route buyers are taking.

The Nissan Frontier pickup lands in fourth place after analysis reveals it takes 158.3 days for the truck to sell on average. The Frontier is the oldest of the midsize pickup bunch, so it's not exactly surprising. However, it had some much needed powertrain upgrades, and even better, a new Frontier isn't far away, either. The Chevy Impala in fifth place is not shocking at all. GM discontinued the car at the start of this year, and Americans aren't head-over-heels for large sedans these days. It takes 153.1 days on average to sell one of the last remaining Impalas.

Two more Nissans line up in sixth and seventh places, while the Cadillac Escalade ESV comes in eighth place. The Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Infiniti QX60 round out the new car chart.

Top 10 slowest-selling new vehicles Rank Vehicle Days to Sell

1 Mitsubishi Outlander 197.7 $26,683 2 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 187.7 $26,047 3 Buick Encore 170 $24,184 4 Nissan Frontier 125.2 $48,583 5 Chevrolet Impala 153.1 $33,268 6 Nissan Altima 151.9 $25,687 7 Nissan Armada 151.2 $54,840 8 Cadillac Escalade ESV 151.1 $88,047 9 Land Rover Range Rover Velar 150.4 $68,158 10 Infiniti QX60 149.9 $51,839

When it comes to used cars, there are far fewer surprises. There are a total of five Land Rover models that fill out the list of slowest-selling used vehicles. They're not exactly affordable SUVs, and those shopping for used vehicles likely aren't in the market for a luxury SUV in the first place. A Maserati and Alfa Romeo each make the list, too. The Cadillac XT4 in eighth place is somewhat surprising, since it's rather new and a crossover to boot.

The two that are definitely surprising are the Kia Cadenza and Ford Ecosport. The Cadenza perhaps is less so since it's a pretty luxurious car wearing a badge not known for premium vehicles. Nevertheless, it's a nice vehicle and pretty affordable for the features installed. Being a subcompact crossover, the Ecosport's showing is odd, but it may just be that the vehicle simply isn't as desirable as its rivals. You can see the full data below and compare it to the average amount of time it takes a used car to sell: 69 days over the same period.