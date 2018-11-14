Preview the new Range Rover Evoque through a series of tubes

  • Range Rover Evoque Teaser
You might have to squint a bit, but what you see here is a preview of the new Range Rover Evoque.

Several wireframe installations have been placed around London to tease the car.

The new Evoque debuts on Nov. 22 in London.

The style doesn't look to change all that much.

That said, the rear end does seem to borrow some good looks from the bigger Velar.

We'll find out what it really looks like in just about a week.

