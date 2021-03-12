Mercedes-AMG SL hits the snow in final round of winter tests

The new SL inches closer to reality.
It's almost time for a new SL.
Mercedes-AMG is handling development of the new car, which should make it a fiestier thing this time around.
The company revealed photos of the car's final round of winter testing, and although we still can't see much, we learned more.
It will offer all-wheel drive and come in a 2-plus-2 configuration.
The soft-top roof is also a big change.
We could see the new SL this year.
