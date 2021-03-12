Mercedes-AMG SL hits the snow in final round of winter tests

The new SL inches closer to reality.

Mercedes-AMG SL prototype
It's almost time for a new SL.

Mercedes-AMG SL prototype
Mercedes-AMG is handling development of the new car, which should make it a fiestier thing this time around.

Mercedes-AMG SL prototype
The company revealed photos of the car's final round of winter testing, and although we still can't see much, we learned more.

Mercedes-AMG SL prototype
It will offer all-wheel drive and come in a 2-plus-2 configuration.

Mercedes-AMG SL prototype
The soft-top roof is also a big change.

Mercedes-AMG SL prototype
We could see the new SL this year.

