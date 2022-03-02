Updated Ford Everest: A Three-Row Ranger Pickup

An off-road beast, the new Everest SUV offers more tech, enhanced off-road capability and much nicer trimmings.
This is the redesigned Ford Everest SUV.
The interior of this vehicle is dramatically improved.
The Everest's track and wheelbase have both been increased.
A range of different engines are offered in this SUV.
The Everest's top engine is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6.
You can get a 12-inch portrait-style infotainment touchscreen in this SUV.
The Everest looks pretty swanky.
Wireless charging is now offered.
The Everest comes with various drive modes for enhanced off-road performance.
