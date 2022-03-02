/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Updated Ford Everest: A Three-Row Ranger Pickup

An off-road beast, the new Everest SUV offers more tech, enhanced off-road capability and much nicer trimmings.

Craig Cole
Ford Everest SUV
1 of 52 Ford

This is the redesigned Ford Everest SUV. 

Ford Everest SUV
2 of 52 Ford

The interior of this vehicle is dramatically improved.

Ford Everest SUV
3 of 52 Ford

The Everest's track and wheelbase have both been increased. 

Ford Everest SUV
4 of 52 Ford

A range of different engines are offered in this SUV.

Ford Everest SUV
5 of 52 Ford

The Everest's top engine is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6.

Ford Everest SUV
6 of 52 Ford

You can get a 12-inch portrait-style infotainment touchscreen in this SUV.

Ford Everest SUV
7 of 52 Ford

The Everest looks pretty swanky. 

Ford Everest SUV
8 of 52 Ford

Wireless charging is now offered. 

Ford Everest SUV
9 of 52 Ford

The Everest comes with various drive modes for enhanced off-road performance. 

Ford Everest SUV
10 of 52 Ford

For more photos of the new Ford Everest, keep clicking through this gallery.

Ford Everest SUV
