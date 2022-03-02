Ford's New Everest Looks Awesome, But You Can't Have One

Enlarge Image Ford

On Tuesday, Ford officially unveiled the next-generation Everest. This off-road-focused SUV, which is offered in select international markets (read: not the US), is smarter and more capable than before, plus it's considerably more upscale both inside and out.

Based on the Ford Ranger pickup truck, the Everest features body-on-frame construction for enhanced trail-bashing durability. Think of this utility vehicle as a blue-oval version of the ever-popular Toyota 4Runner.

Engineers focused on making the new Everest tougher and more upscale. The SUV's track has been widened by about 2 inches and the wheelbase stretched. Retuned dampers should provide better performance on road and off.

Enlarge Image Ford

Giving drivers plenty of choice, the new Everest will be available with three drivetrain configurations. Both part-time and permanent four-wheel-drive systems are offered, though, depending on market, rear-wheel drive is available, too, presumably for folks that don't need massive off-road capability. Further bolstering this SUV's mountain-climbing credentials, it can be had with underbody shielding, a locking rear differential and even a range of off-road driving modes. All this goodness allows the Everest to wade through more than 31 inches of water. This SUV is also able to tow a maximum of 7,716 pounds, a formidable amount.

Behind its stylish grille and those C-clamp-shaped headlights, several engines are offered. A 3.0-liter diesel V6 should be the premium offering, though depending on market, single- and bi-turbo versions of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder oil-burner are offered as well. Like many North American vehicles in Ford's sprawling lineup, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder will be available in the new Everest, too. As for transmissions, expect either a six- or 10-speed automatic.

The Everest's interior is spiffier than before, offering ambient lighting, plusher materials and more-premium finishes. Wireless device charging is available, as is a 10-way heated and ventilated driver's seat. For added luxury, heated second-row seats are offered, too, chairs that now slide farther forward to provide easier access to the Everest's third row. For added convenience, push-button seat folding is also available, a premium touch.

Enlarge Image Ford

Adding some visual pop, an 8- or 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster is offered and you have a choice of either a 10- or 12-inch touchscreen on the dashboard. The Everest comes with a Sync 4A infotainment system, which should be speedy and intuitive.

In keeping with those swanky screens, there's plenty of tech in this SUV. Several adaptive cruise control systems are offered, including one with stop-and-go capability, another that includes lane centering and a third that can also automatically adjust vehicle speed based on changing limits. A new blind-spot-monitoring system that also covers trailers is offered, as are advanced driver-assistance features like reverse braking assist and road-edge detection. Active Park Assist 2.0, which allows the Everest to parallel or perpendicular park itself is on the menu as well.

The Everest will be offered in three trim levels: Sport, Titanium Plus and Platinum, the latter of which is new, though more grades will be available depending on where this vehicle is sold. Thanks to body-on-frame construction and seating for up to seven, this is a traditional SUV to its core, one that should be super capable in the dirt. With Ford's already exhaustive utility vehicle lineup, which includes models like the Bronco, Explorer and Expedition, it seems unlikely the automaker would ever offer the Everest in the US, but that doesn't stop us from wanting one.