Mopar shows off jazzed up 2019 Ram 1500 at the Chicago Auto Show

Mopar revealed an outdoor-sport-themed 2019 Ram 1500 at the Chicago Auto Show.
When the 2019 Ram 1500 hits dealers in the coming months, Mopar will have more than 200 parts and accessories available for the new pickup.
The Chicago show truck features 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped with 35-inch tires.
A new Ram Rack will let people carry items such as kayaks and canoes.
To better feed air to the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, a Ram AirFlow cold-air intake system is installed under the hood.
Mopar will offer Katzkin leather seat covers for the Ram 1500.
Aluminum, skid-resistant running boards have been installed on the Chicago show truck.
Mopar's new Ram Rack will be available later this year.
A stainless steel performance exhaust system with 5-inch tips gives the pickup a meaner sound.