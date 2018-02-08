2019 Ram 1500 gets the Mopar treatment in Chicago

To follow-up the world debut of the 2019 Ram 1500 last month in Detroit, Mopar has revealed a customized version of the all-new pickup at the Chicago Auto Show. The outdoor-sport-themed show truck provides a small sampling of the more than 200 parts and accessories that Mopar will offer for the 1500.

Pumping up the truck's capabilities is a 2-inch lift kit for additional off-road clearance and meaty 35-inch tires wrapped around 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels for more grip when airing down.

Enlarge Image Ram

Helping the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 breathe better is a Ram Airflow cold-air intake and stainless steel performance cat-back exhaust system with dual 5-inch tips. The Hemi V8 is rated at 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque.

Visually, the truck gets black wheel flares for tougher looks and extra protection when navigating through trails, while aluminum running boards up style and function. Hood graphics, front tow hooks and blacked-out Ram badges are also added to the exterior for additional visual punch.

Out back, there's an adjustable Ram Rack that attaches to the 1500's optional bed rail system that can be used to carry large outdoor items like kayaks, canoes or cargo boxes.

Dressing the interior are Katzkin leather seat covers, aluminum door sills and all-weather mats to make for easy clean up after messy off-road adventures.

Mopar has 217 parts and accessories in the pipeline for the 2019 Ram 1500. Mopar says a large majority of them will be available at dealers when the new truck launches during the first quarter of this year. So if you're interested in a new 1500 and have a hankering for customization, it sounds like Mopar has you covered.



