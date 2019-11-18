Mitsubishi Mirage gets a new face

The Mitsubishi Mirage gets the corporate "Dynamic Shield" front face with the latest updates.
The update definitely brings the hatchback and sedan (called the Mirage G4) more in line with the lineup.
The head and taillights get small updates, but the grille portion is the big news here.
The hatchback also remains the looker of the two.
A new 15-inch wheel design and the new light treatments are the other big exterior changes.
Seriously, the hatchback looks way better.
Redesigned armrests and a "soft-feel cloth" is now present on touch points inside.
On the technology side of things, there's a 7-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay.