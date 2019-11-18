Mitsubishi Mirage gets a slight SUV-inspired makeover

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

One of the cheaper ways to get into a new car here in the US is getting a new look. Whether those new looks are headed stateside remains to be seen, however.

The Mitsubishi Mirage broke cover with its redesigned front fascia in Thailand on Monday. As expected, the front takes on Mitsubishi's corporate "Dynamic Shield" front face. It's been in place on the Outlander and Outlander Sport in some way, shape or form for awhile now. The update definitely brings the hatchback and sedan (called the Mirage G4) more in line with the lineup. The head and taillights get small updates, but the grille portion is the big news here. The hatchback also remains the looker of the two.

A new 15-inch wheel design, redesigned arm rests and a "soft-feel cloth" is now present on touch points inside. On the technology side of things, there's a 7-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay. Mind you, the current car sells for $14,790 after destination, so no, it's not the most luxurious thing. But it does the trick for many.

While the Mirage and Mirage G4 are definitely going on sale globally, Mitsubishi won't share if the the US is on the export list yet. Previously, a representative told Roadshow the company doesn't comment on future product, but the Mirage is a "global" vehicle. That seemed to hint that the US will be included. When we followed up with the automaker after the debut, it still wasn't ready to chat about the Mirage locally, but instead reiterated the car's global aspirations.

It's not the raciest or most exciting thing, but Mitsubishi sells a lot of them. Globally, 140,000 people bought a Mirage last year. If we do see this car stateside (we probably will), look for it continue playing to clenched purse strings, rather heartstrings.