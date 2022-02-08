/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Resolute, Untamed and Untold special editions add flair to Mini lineup

All three will go on sale in March.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-111
1 of 68 Mini

Mini is releasing three new special editions next month.

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-115
2 of 68 Mini

The first is the Resolute, which is based on the Cooper S Hardtop and convertible.

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-116
3 of 68 Mini

It has Rebel Green paint and Resolute Gold accents.

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-133
4 of 68 Mini

The interior has sweet checkered seats.

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-140
5 of 68 Mini

Next is the Untamed, based on the Countryman.

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-141
6 of 68 Mini

The Momentum Grey paint is accented by Frozen Bluestone stripes.

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-154
7 of 68 Mini

It has green seats!

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-162
8 of 68 Mini

Finally there's the Untold edition, based on the Countryman.

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-164
9 of 68 Mini

It has Sage Green paint and matching interior.

mini-resolute-untamed-untoled-cooper-countryman-clubman-110
10 of 68 Mini

Keep scrolling to see more of these special editions.

