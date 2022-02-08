Resolute, Untamed and Untold special editions add flair to Mini lineup

All three will go on sale in March.
Mini is releasing three new special editions next month.
The first is the Resolute, which is based on the Cooper S Hardtop and convertible.
It has Rebel Green paint and Resolute Gold accents.
The interior has sweet checkered seats.
Next is the Untamed, based on the Countryman.
The Momentum Grey paint is accented by Frozen Bluestone stripes.
It has green seats!
Finally there's the Untold edition, based on the Countryman.
It has Sage Green paint and matching interior.
