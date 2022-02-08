Mini unveils chic Resolute, Untamed and Untold special editions

Mini

Mini is starting the year off with three new special editions across its lineup, which, for the first time in Mini's long history of special editions, won't be limited in production and are available with multiple powertrains. Called the Resolute, Untamed and Untold editions, all three will be available starting next month.

First up is the Resolute edition, which is available on the Cooper S versions of the regular two-door Hardtop, four-door Hardtop and convertible, as well as the fully electric Cooper SE Hardtop. It comes in Rebel Green paint, normally reserved for the John Cooper Works models, with the Hardtop models getting a Pepper White roof and mirrors while the convertible has a black top. The Resolute adds a number of exterior trim pieces in Resolute Bronze, like the grille and headlight surrounds, door handles and tailgate trim. Also part of the package are gloss-black exterior details like the badges and tailpipe, asymmetrical gradient stripes on the hood and black 18-inch wheels.

On the inside the Resolute cars have seats trimmed in black leatherette and sweet yellow checkered fabric. The dashboard trim has an amazing lined pattern in Resolute Gold that matches the hood stripes, the side sills have gold stripes and a Resolute badge, and the leather steering wheel also gets a badge denoting the special edition. The Resolute edition is a $1,000 upcharge on all four models it's available on.

Then there's the Untamed edition, which is the most visually boring on the outside. Based on the Countryman SUV in Cooper S and plug-in-hybrid Cooper SE guises, the Untamed is painted in Momentum Gray with Frozen Bluestone stripes along the sides. Bits like the air intakes, lower bumper accents and side skirts are also painted in Momentum Gray, and the Untamed has special two-tone 18-inch wheels.

The Untamed's interior is much more interesting. Its leather seats are Highland Green, a color exclusive to this special edition, and they have fabric inserts and blue and green stitching. The illuminated trim on the dash is colored in Frozen Bluestone with a mountain landscape pattern, which is echoed in the floor mats. Other interior accents on the dashboard and doors are also painted in Frozen Bluestone and Arctic Silver, and the Untamed has branded side sills. The Untamed package costs $1,500 across the board.

Best of all is the Untold edition, available on the Cooper S, Cooper S All4 and JCW versions of the Clubman wagon. New Sage Green paint is augmented by plastic body trim and wheel arches that are dyed green to match, which gives the Untold an effect unlike any other Mini. The Untold has Refined Brass accents on the 18-inch wheels, grille surround and rear badging, as well as gloss-black trim in places like the light surrounds and door handles. Also included are hood stripes and 3D-printed fender trim, and the Cooper S versions come with the JCW's body kit.

Matching the exterior are Sage Green leather seats, which have lighter piping and stitching and fabric accents. The air vents are finished in Refined Brass, the floor mats are Sage Green with Untold branding, the dashboard has striped trim pieces and Sage Green illuminated strips, and the steering wheel and side sills have Refined Brass stripes and badges. The Untold edition costs $2,250 for both Cooper S models, but it's only $1,500 for the John Cooper Works.