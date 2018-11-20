The Mini John Cooper Works dresses up in Knights Edition spec for LA

  • Mini John Cooper Works Knights Edition
The Knights Edition is the latest special-edition version of the Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop.

It's offered only in Midnight Black paint, with the mirrors and roof in Melting Silver.

Melting Silver is also used for a hood decal and for body-side decals, the latter of which also have red accents.

Also note that the fuel-filler cap and exterior trim have been finished in piano black.

Mini says this car marks the first time a special-edition model has worn blacked-out "Mini" exterior badges.

The Knights Edition package will be available in dealers in the first quarter of 2019.

An optional John Cooper Works multimode exhaust, with chrome tips, is also equipped as standard.

Mini has yet to announce a price for this special-edition package. The 2018 Mini JCW Hardtop starts at $32,650 with destination.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine rated for 228 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Mini John Cooper Works Knights Edition.

