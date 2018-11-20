Mini John Cooper Works Knights Edition to debut at LA show

Mini

There's a new version of the Mini John Cooper Works, and while it's not quite as spicy as the forthcoming JCW GP, it's still sure to appeal to those who want an extra dose of style in their sporty hatchback. Called the Knights Edition, Mini said in a release that the new model will debut at next week's Los Angeles Auto Show before going on sale in the first quarter of 2019.

The Knights Edition treatment takes a John Cooper Works Hardtop (that's the traditional three-door hatchback one) and dresses it up with a selection of Mini's many, many aftersales customization parts. "Individualization and customization are core elements of the Mini brand," Thomas Felbermair, vice president of Mini Region Americas, said in a statement.

The cars are available painted only in Midnight Black with Melting Silver finishes for the roof, mirrors and hood decal, while body-side decals combine Melting Silver and red. On top of that, the Mini's fuel filler cap, door handles, exterior trim and Mini logos are all finished in piano black. An optional John Cooper Works multimode exhaust, with chrome tips, is also equipped as standard. Pricing for the new trim package has yet to be announced.

There are no major mechanical changes to the JCW. That means the hot hatch continues with a 2.0-liter, turbo-four engine rated for 228 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, which can be directed to the front wheels either by a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. In our most recent test of a Mini JCW, we concluded that, "There are lots of small, sporty cars out there, but nothing quite like the John Cooper Works Hardtop."