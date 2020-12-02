Mini John Cooper Works shows off its electric future

Mini isn't there yet, but a prototype shows what the future may hold for the hot hatch.

There's an electric Mini John Cooper Works in the, well, works.

Mini showed its hand on Tuesday and revealed photos of one of several prototypes it built.

Mini promises the JCW will be a hot hatch in every form, even without an internal combustion engine.

It looks a lot like today's model, but the grille is redone in a typical EV sort of way.

EVs don't need nearly as much cooling, hence the closed shape up front.

Exhaust pipes go missing at the rear too, since there's no exhaust.

Even with an electric model coming, the ICE will stick around.

We'll see both offered in the future.

As for when we'll see the electric model, Mini didn't share that just yet.

Keep scrolling to see more of the electric JCW!

