Electric Mini John Cooper Works will be a reality as the EV hot hatch takes shape

Electric propulsion methods won't only revolutionize commuter cars: Automakers see battery power as the future in performance cars too. We're A-OK with that, and so is Mini. The BMW-owned British brand said on Tuesday it plans for an electric John Cooper Works, which will harness the pocket-rocket mentality of the model, but give it a zero-emissions twist.

The brand didn't provide specific details, but it confirmed engineers already built "concepts" for such a car. Following the launch of the Mini Electric, the company wants to apply everything it learned to the high performance part of the brand. The Mini JCW is quite the riot, with a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine that produces 301 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. But in the future, we could be looking at one hell of a hot hatchback with instant torque from electric motors.

Despite a focus on an electric JCW model, Mini said it doesn't plan to scrap the internal-combustion engine any time soon. Instead, it plans to provide drivers with both options to "make sure we're addressing the wishes and needs of performance enthusiasts all around the world," according to Bernd Körber, who oversees Mini. We're absolutely down with both avenues, so bring it on, Mini.