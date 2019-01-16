Mini 60 Years Edition gives every day a vintage feel

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Mini 60 Years edition will be available in both three-door and five-door configurations.
It rocks a shade of British Racing Green paint, as one does, but other colors are available, too.
The roof and mirror caps can be finished in black or white.
The exterior gets a few unique 60th-anniversary bits on the hood and fenders, in addition to unique alloy wheels.
Those birthday baubles continue inside, where the 60 Years logo can be found on the trim finishers, front headrests and steering wheel.
There's even a set of LED puddle lamps that displays the logo on the ground when opening the driver's door.
The steering wheel and seats are finished in a unique shade of leather with contrasting stitching and piping.
Around the world, the Mini 60 Years Edition are available with four different engines, two gas and two diesel.
Here in the US, it's unclear if the car can be equipped with either gas engine available to us Yanks, whether it's the base model's 134-horsepower gas I4 or the Cooper S' hotter, 189-horsepower four-pot.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Mini 60 Years Edition.