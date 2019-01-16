Mini 60 Years Edition celebrates six decades of twee cars

Enlarge Image Mini

It's been 60 years since the original Mini graced the planet with its presence, and the automaker has a new special edition to commemorate that introduction.

The Mini 60 Years edition will be available in both three-door and five-door configurations. It rocks a shade of British Racing Green paint, as one does, but other colors are available, too. The roof and mirror caps can be finished in black or white, and the exterior gets a few unique 60th-anniversary bits on the hood and fenders, in addition to unique alloy wheels.

Those birthday baubles continue inside, where the 60 Years logo can be found on the trim finishers, front headrests and steering wheel. There's even a set of LED puddle lamps that displays the logo on the ground when opening the driver's door. The steering wheel and seats are finished in a unique shade of leather with contrasting stitching and piping.

As with every other Mini model, the 60 Years Edition can be equipped to high heaven with options. There's a package that adds LED headlights and LED taillights with a Union Jack design, a package that adds interior ambient lighting, in addition to standard equipment like automatic climate control and rain-sensing wipers.

Around the world, the Mini 60 Years Edition can be had with four different engines, two gas and two diesel. Here in the US, it's unclear if the car can be equipped with either gas engine available to us Yanks, whether it's the base model's 134-horsepower gas I4 or the Cooper S' hotter, 189-horsepower four-pot. Either way, the Mini 60 Years Edition is a fun way to throw it back without having to actually live in the past.