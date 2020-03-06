The Microlino 2.0 is the bubble car reimagined

The Microlino 2.0 is the classic bubble car reminaged.
If it looks familiar, that's because it's basically an Isetta reimagined with an electric powertrain.
The door even opens the same way!
It's supposed to be very basic transportation, which it accomplishes.
There's room for two inside, and Micro Mobility has redesigned the interior for this latest prototype.
No, it won't wow, but the packaging looks pretty spot on.
The steering column and seats are totally redesigned now.
The dashboard gets a digital overhaul with a screen and a place to put your smartphone.