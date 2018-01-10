Mercedes MBUX infotainment system finally ditches all those menus

Instead of relying on a single input type, MBUX brings the touchscreen back into action, working alongside both a touchpad and touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel.
The MBUX system involves two widescreen displays, one to replace the traditional gauge cluster and one for the infotainment.
The gauge cluster screen has a traditional two-gauge layout, but those gauges can be changed out for others.
Over on the right, a home screen displays large images for quick-tap access to media, navigation and phone menus.
Full-screen navigation maps always look so fancy.
This is a huge UI upgrade from the previous Comand system.
There's also a new digital assistant.
By saying, "Hey, Mercedes," drivers can do things like get weather information or change the climate control settings.
MBUX will debut on the new Mercedes A-Class. In markets outside the US, that'll happen in the spring.
In the US, where we'll get a sedan variant instead of the hatchback, the debut won't happen until late 2018.
