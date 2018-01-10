The Latest New Products Must-See
Instead of relying on a single input type, MBUX brings the touchscreen back into action, working alongside both a touchpad and touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel.

The MBUX system involves two widescreen displays, one to replace the traditional gauge cluster and one for the infotainment.    

The gauge cluster screen has a traditional two-gauge layout, but those gauges can be changed out for others.    

Over on the right, a home screen displays large images for quick-tap access to media, navigation and phone menus.     

Full-screen navigation maps always look so fancy.

This is a huge UI upgrade from the previous Comand system.

There's also a new digital assistant.     

By saying, "Hey, Mercedes," drivers can do things like get weather information or change the climate control settings.

MBUX will debut on the new Mercedes A-Class. In markets outside the US, that'll happen in the spring.     

In the US, where we'll get a sedan variant instead of the hatchback, the debut won't happen until late 2018.

See CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show, CES 2018.

Mercedes MBUX infotainment system finally ditches all those menus

Published:
