Mercedes-Maybach Announces New Collaboration With Late Fashion Icon

The Maybach by Virgil Abloh and the Off-White capsule collection are inspired by the Project Maybach electric show car.
The Maybach by Virgil Abloh is a limited edition of the 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S680.
It features a color scheme inspired by Abloh and Mercedes-Benz's previous collaboration, Project Maybach.
Inside and out, the luxury sedan features a black and sand two-tone color scheme.
Even the MBUX infotainment system features unique graphics inspired by Abloh's Off-White brand.
The inspiration behind the Maybach by Virgil Abloh is Project Maybach, an electric show car that debuted last year.
The electric sedan features sand-colored paint and a monolithic design.
Both Project Maybach and the Maybach by Virgil Abloh limited edition were completed just before Abloh's passing late last year.
The limited-edtion Maybach S-Class and a capsule collection of Project-Maybach-inspired clothing will be available through the Off-White online store and select retail locations later this year.
