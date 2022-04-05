/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Mercedes-Maybach Announces New Collaboration With Late Fashion Icon

The Maybach by Virgil Abloh and the Off-White capsule collection are inspired by the Project Maybach electric show car.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

The Maybach by Virgil Abloh is a limited edition of the 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S680.

It features a color scheme inspired by Abloh and Mercedes-Benz's previous collaboration, Project Maybach.

Inside and out, the luxury sedan features a black and sand two-tone color scheme.

Even the MBUX infotainment system features unique graphics inspired by Abloh's Off-White brand.

The inspiration behind the Maybach by Virgil Abloh is Project Maybach, an electric show car that debuted last year.

The electric sedan features sand-colored paint and a monolithic design.

Both Project Maybach and the Maybach by Virgil Abloh limited edition were completed just before Abloh's passing late last year.

The limited-edtion Maybach S-Class and a capsule collection of Project-Maybach-inspired clothing will be available through the Off-White online store and select retail locations later this year.

The creations are totally unique.

Keep scrolling for more photos.

