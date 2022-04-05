Mercedes-Maybach by Virgil Abloh Is Ultra-Limited Ultra-Luxury

Maybach, Mercedes-Benz's ultra-luxury division, announced an even more exclusive edition of its S680 sedan on Tuesday, designed in collaboration with the late artist, architect and fashion designer Virgil Abloh. The limited-edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh will be available to the fashion-forward and well-heeled in the US later this year with a global run of just 150 units.

Abloh previously worked with Mercedes on the Project Geländewagen in 2020. The new limited-edition model is inspired by the monolithic Project Maybach electric show car that Mercedes built in partnership with Abloh and his Off-White fashion brand, both of which were, according to Mercedes, finalized before Abloh's death in November 2021.

The Maybach by Virgil Abloh is a specially curated version of the Mercedes-Maybach S680 sedan complete with the potent 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 621 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The sedan is treated to a unique two-tone color combination borrowed directly from Project Maybach mating a glossy Obsidian Black upper portion with sand-colored paint below. Even the window frames are painted black for a more uniform appearance.

Inside, there's an identical two-tone color scheme with black and sand Nappa leather as far as the eye can see, with matching high-pile floor mats, embroidery and trim. Special "Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh" logos are found around the cabin, from a plaque on the piano black center console to the rear cushions, headrests and door sills.

The attention to detail even extends to the MBUX infotainment suite which features visual elements unique to the limited-edition model. The home button has a custom-colored border and the Virgil Abloh brand logo. Meanwhile, the Mercedes Me user profile pictures are decorated with luxurious fashion accessories. Each example comes with a special car cover featuring the Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo and a custom-made wood box covered in sand colored Nappa leather -- matching the vehicle's interior -- containing a 1/18 scale replica of the car, two car keys and a carabiner hook.

Don't rush to your local Mercedes dealership just yet, however. The Maybach by Virgil Abloh will be available to order exclusively on Off-White, Farfetch and Maybach Icons of Luxury online stores, as well as Off-White physical retail locations in select countries. Pricing hasn't been announced, but the Mercedes-Maybach S680 is expected to start above $215,000 and this will certainly be even more expensive.

If you can't afford the car, you can still get in on the Maybach/Abloh collaboration with the launch of the Off-White Capsule Collection of sand-colored clothing items and accessories designed in connection with the Project Maybach showcar.