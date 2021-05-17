2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic is the luxury sedan to end them all

V12 power returns for the S-Class, but this time, it's in the form of a Maybach.
The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic looks stunning.
The two-tone paint is optional, but incredible.
The front gets sleek Maybach touches, like the grille and lettering.
This is where buyers will spend most of their time, with all of the backseat comforts.
The front of the interior is still gorgeous.
The rear includes dual displays for entertainment, smart seats that detect when someone enters and an optional refrigerated compartment with champagne flutes.
Drivers just make do with the luscious, comfortable material up front, like Nappa leather all over.
The new S680 goes on sale in the first half of next year.
