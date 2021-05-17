Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic revealed: King of luxury sedans returns in a big way

Hear ye, hear ye, I present to you the king. The king of luxury sedans, that is. This is the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic -- luxury sedan royalty. The creme de la creme. Making its debut Monday, the top-dog Maybach returns in a big way.

Foremost, the S650 is out, replaced by the S680. But just like the old S650, the S680 still denotes a twin-turbo V12. Six liters of power hides under the long hood pumping out 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty to scoot this car around. Mercedes-Benz says accelerating to 60 mph takes 4.4 seconds, and keep in mind, the car will almost certainly weigh over 5,000 pounds. So, yes, that's pretty darn quick.

All of that power routes through a nine-speed automatic transmission, and this time around, it goes to all four wheels with standard all-wheel drive. The brand said 31% of torque routes to the front, while the other 69% heads to the rear wheels to create a combination of dynamic and comfortable driving. Rear-wheel steering should help the S680 be much more maneuverable, despite its size, too. But, buyers probably don't care -- this is a car to be driven in, not drive.

Let's talk about the interior, then, because it's utterly scrumptious with Nappa leather as far as the eye can see. From the headliner to the seat cushions complete with diamond stitching, there's soft, supple leather everywhere. Hand gestures can open the doors, thanks to the very intelligent MBUX infotainment system. Mercedes says it even works if a driver parks on an incline. Once in the back seat, MBUX detects the fact and automatically extends the headrests. Passengers have adaptive rear lighting, two 11.6-inch displays to watch entertainment or browse the internet on and you must opt for the optional refrigerated compartment. The Maybach comes with two silver-plated champagne flutes and matching holders built into the center console to keep the glasses steady, even while moving. Ready for music? A Burmester 4D surround-sound system sits ready and willing.

When it comes to the exterior, it's a Maybach, so it certainly won't snap a neck. It does, however, still maintain that certain swagger that's hard to place. The car rides low and features Maybach-specific touches like the grille insert, lettering and sill plates. The two-tone paint is optional, but you must choose it because it's simply top-drawer. This is, after all, a car where you can ask, "Where does everybody summer?"

Prime yourself for the 2022 S680 4Matic and prepare to take out a second mortgage because it won't be cheap. The less-powerful S580 starts at nearly $200,000. No prices for this one just yet, but the sticker shock will land when Mercedes launches the car in the first half of next year.