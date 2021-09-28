The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 gets unique design touches

Only 100 units will be sold worldwide to celebrate Maybach's 100th anniversary.
The Edition 100 version of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class celebrates the brand's centennial.
Only 100 units will be sold worldwide.
The Edition 100 gets a unique hand-painted silver and blue color scheme.
Almost every interior surface is covered in pure white leather.
The Edition 100 gets unique badges.
It comes standard with the four-seat configuration.
The Edition 100 is based on the V12-powered S680.
Expect a price tag of around $220,000 when it goes on sale in 2022.
Mercedes is also releasing an Edition 100 version of the GLS, but it isn't coming to the US.
Maybach's biggest market is China, followed by Russia and the US.