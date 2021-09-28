/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 gets unique design touches

Only 100 units will be sold worldwide to celebrate Maybach's 100th anniversary.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-110
1 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

The Edition 100 version of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class celebrates the brand's centennial.

mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-111
2 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

Only 100 units will be sold worldwide.

mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-113
3 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

The Edition 100 gets a unique hand-painted silver and blue color scheme.

mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-115
4 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

Almost every interior surface is covered in pure white leather.

mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-114
5 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

The Edition 100 gets unique badges.

mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-117
6 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

It comes standard with the four-seat configuration.

mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-112
7 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

The Edition 100 is based on the V12-powered S680.

mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-116
8 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

Expect a price tag of around $220,000 when it goes on sale in 2022.

mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-118
9 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

Mercedes is also releasing an Edition 100 version of the GLS, but it isn't coming to the US.

mercedes-maybach-s-class-s680-edition-100-119
10 of 10 Mercedes-Maybach

Maybach's biggest market is China, followed by Russia and the US.

