Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 celebrates a century of luxury

Maybach's first mass-produced automobile came out in 1921, with the brand developing highly innovative ultra-luxury cars until the advent of World War II. Maybach was subsequently acquired by Daimler in 1960, but the name remained stagnant until the 2000s when it was revived as a standalone brand -- and while those cars were cool, the brand was a flop. But the creation of the Mercedes-Maybach subbrand in 2015 was a massive success, with over 67,000 Maybach-branded S-Class sedans and GLS SUVs sold so far. To celebrate Maybach's centennial, Mercedes is releasing a new special edition of the Maybach S-Class called the Edition 100.

The Edition 100 is based off the S680 sedan, which is the only way you can get a V12 engine in the new S-Class -- unless you buy the armored Guard version of the standard S, that is. It comes in basically fully loaded form, with features like a four-seat configuration and a champagne cooler that are optional on the regular Maybach S-Class. Otherwise, the Edition 100 is mechanically identical to the S680.

It's in the details where things get special. The Edition 100 is finished in a special Cirrus Silver and Nautical Blue two-tone (that's hand-painted, natch), and the stupendous 20-inch forged monoblock wheels have a new dark chrome finish. The interior gets a new Crystal White and Silver Grey Pearl scheme with piano black trim with aluminum pinstripe detailing. Maybach's double-M logo gets 'Edition 100' inscribed at the base, with the badge appearing on the D-pillar, interior cubbies and dashboard. The wheels and door sills also get Edition 100 badging, and the car comes with a unique car cover and a leather case for files and papers.

As you might expect, only 100 units of the Edition 100 will be built for worldwide consumption. Mercedes says the biggest markets for Maybach are China, the US, Russia, South Korea and Germany, in that order, but there's no word on specifically how many will go to each region. We also don't know how much the regular S680 will cost yet, but expect a starting price of around $200,000 with the Edition 100 commanding a five-figure premium when both models reach the US in the first half of 2022.

In addition to this S-Class, there will be an Edition 100 version of the Maybach GLS, but that model won't come to the US. Beyond the Edition 100 cars, Maybach is working on a bunch of other new models for the 100th anniversary. Plug-in-hybrid versions of the S-Class and GLS are coming as soon as the end of 2021, and the brand will be launching more special editions as well. Mercedes will also be launching Maybach versions of the electric EQS sedan and EQS SUV, the latter of which was previewed by a concept at the Munich Auto Show a few weeks ago.