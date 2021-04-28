Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S now available as an SUV, not just a coupe

Now you don't have to give up hauling room in order to haul ass.
The heart of any modern 63 model is the wonderful 4.0-liter twin-turbo AMG V8.
Previously you had to get a GLC coupe if you wanted the full 503-hp GLC63 S experience.
That changes for 2022.
Mercedes is offering the GLC63 S in the full SUV body style.
The result is a family hauler that will do 0-to-60-mph sprints in 3.6 seconds.
It will lap the Nurburgring in 7 minutes, 49 seconds -- faster than some sports cars.
It also packs the Mercedes tech you know and love from an adaptive suspension to MBUX infotainment.
The GLC63 is available with tons of optional AMG carbon fiber for the interior and exterior.
It is also available with deeply bolstered AMG sport seats.
Mercedes expects the GLC63 S to hit US dealers in the fourth quarter of 2021.
