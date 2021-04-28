Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S now available as an SUV, not just a coupe

Now you don't have to give up hauling room in order to haul ass.

2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC63s
Mercedes-Benz

2022 Mercedes-AMG GLC63s

The heart of any modern 63 model is the wonderful 4.0-liter twin-turbo AMG V8.

Mercedes-Benz

Previously you had to get a GLC coupe if you wanted the full 503-hp GLC63 S experience.

Mercedes-Benz

That changes for 2022.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is offering the GLC63 S in the full SUV body style.

Mercedes-Benz

The result is a family hauler that will do 0-to-60-mph sprints in 3.6 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz

It will lap the Nurburgring in 7 minutes, 49 seconds -- faster than some sports cars.

Mercedes-Benz

It also packs the Mercedes tech you know and love from an adaptive suspension to MBUX infotainment.

Mercedes-Benz

The GLC63 is available with tons of optional AMG carbon fiber for the interior and exterior.

Mercedes-Benz

It is also available with deeply bolstered AMG sport seats.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes expects the GLC63 S to hit US dealers in the fourth quarter of 2021.

