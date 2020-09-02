Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid: Swanky and frugal

It's not confirmed for the US, but the S-Class PHEV should do about around 62 miles on electricity alone.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class looks amazing, and there will soon be a plug-in hybrid version, too.
We don't know if it'll come to the US yet, but it will certainly be a thing in Europe.
It should boast around 62 miles of electric range.
Power will likely come from a turbocharged inline-six engine, an electric motor and a 28 kilowatt-hour battery.
Although frugal, it should still have 510 horsepower.
This PHEV won't be a slouch.
All the while, it still looks like an S-Class, which is a good thing in our book.
The swanky sedan looks lovely in this brown hue over a white interior.
The plug-in hybrid will launch in Europe next year.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the S-Class PHEV!
