Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid: Swanky and frugal

It's not confirmed for the US, but the S-Class PHEV should do about around 62 miles on electricity alone.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



The Mercedes-Benz S-Class looks amazing, and there will soon be a plug-in hybrid version, too.


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



We don't know if it'll come to the US yet, but it will certainly be a thing in Europe.


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



It should boast around 62 miles of electric range.


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Power will likely come from a turbocharged inline-six engine, an electric motor and a 28 kilowatt-hour battery.


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Although frugal, it should still have 510 horsepower.


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



This PHEV won't be a slouch.


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



All the while, it still looks like an S-Class, which is a good thing in our book.


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



The swanky sedan looks lovely in this brown hue over a white interior.


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



The plug-in hybrid will launch in Europe next year.


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the S-Class PHEV!


Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid



