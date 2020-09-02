Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid follows standard sedan next year

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is here, and it's definitely out to drive home its ultra luxurious and technology chops. While we've already gone into detail surrounding the standard car, there will be more electrification coming aside from the standard mild-hybrid powertrains.

Mercedes-Benz mentioned an S-Class plug-in hybrid variant coming next year and touted a range around 100 kilometers to boot, or roughly 62 miles. The estimate is measured via the European WLTP cycle, so a real-world range will likely dip a little lower. And right now, it's not entirely clear if the plug-in hybrid S-Class will even come to the US. A Mercedes-Benz USA spokesperson told Roadshow the company hasn't "communicated anything regarding S-Class plug-in hybrids variants for the US at this time."

However, the plug-in hybrid will wear the S580e name, WardsAuto reported Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz USA did not confirm the name or associated reported details, but curiously included dozens of photos of the sedan with the standard S-Class' announcement. A Daimler representative did not immediately return our request for comment on the information.

According to the publication, the S580e plug-in hybrid will sport a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, which makes up the S500's base powertrain, but a single electric motor and 28 kilowatt-hour battery will augment things. The electrified goods should make for a combined output of 510 horsepower.

And that's all we know so far. We'll simply need to wait for more information when Mercedes-Benz is ready to share more. But for now, we can take in the luxurious opulence that is the 2021 S-Class, set for sale early next year.