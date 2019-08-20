Mercedes-Benz EQV is emissions-free van life

It'll seat up to eight people with optional seating, such as a bench seat.
The Mercedes-Benz EQV is a totally electric van.
The production van follows a "concept" version shown earlier this year.
It's mostly a battery-electric version of the standard V-Class and the company plans to build it in Spain alongside its fossil-fuel-sipping cousin.
Thus, the design is pretty familiar, but the EQV wears a face we've become familiar with.
Under the metal is an electric powertrain situated at the front of the EQV made up of an electric motor, cooling systems and a fixed-gear transmission.
The lithium-ion battery that motivates the EQV is under the floor to save on cargo space.
Total, drivers will have 201 horsepower at their disposal.
The 90-kWh lithium-ion battery will provide an estimated range of 250 miles.
The leather is dyed Midnight Blue and Rose Gold accents sprinkle the dashboard and trim.
