Mercedes-Benz EQV is emissions-free van life

  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV
  • Mercedes-Benz EQV

It'll seat up to eight people with optional seating, such as a bench seat.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
1
of 22

The Mercedes-Benz EQV is a totally electric van.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
2
of 22

The production van follows a "concept" version shown earlier this year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
3
of 22

It's mostly a battery-electric version of the standard V-Class and the company plans to build it in Spain alongside its fossil-fuel-sipping cousin.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
4
of 22

Thus, the design is pretty familiar, but the EQV wears a face we've become familiar with.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
5
of 22

Under the metal is an electric powertrain situated at the front of the EQV made up of an electric motor, cooling systems and a fixed-gear transmission. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
6
of 22

The lithium-ion battery that motivates the EQV is under the floor to save on cargo space. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
7
of 22

Total, drivers will have 201 horsepower at their disposal.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
8
of 22

The 90-kWh lithium-ion battery will provide an estimated range of 250 miles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
9
of 22

The leather is dyed Midnight Blue and Rose Gold accents sprinkle the dashboard and trim.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
10
of 22

Keep clicking to see more of the Mercedes-Benz EQV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
11
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
12
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
13
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
14
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
15
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
16
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
17
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
18
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
19
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
20
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
21
of 22

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
22
of 22
Now Reading

Mercedes-Benz EQV is emissions-free van life

Up Next

The Volkswagen T-Roc has dropped its top

Latest Stories

Ford dives into esports with Fordzilla racing team

Ford dives into esports with Fordzilla racing team

by
Mercedes-Benz recalls SL-Class models over improperly sewn airbags

Mercedes-Benz recalls SL-Class models over improperly sewn airbags

by
Waymo shares its treasure chest of self-driving car data

Waymo shares its treasure chest of self-driving car data

by
2020 Honda Civic Si gets a big tech upgrade for only $700 more

2020 Honda Civic Si gets a big tech upgrade for only $700 more

by
How the Type S concept will shape Acura's future

How the Type S concept will shape Acura's future

by