Mercedes-Benz EQV electric van debuts with 250-mile range

After revealing a thinly veiled EQV concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday took the wraps off the latest addition to its EQ sub-brand in the production EQV electric van.

The German luxury marque revealed the EQV online ahead of its global debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show next month, and it packs a lot of the tech we expected it would. It's mostly a battery-electric version of the standard V-Class, and the company plans to build it in Spain alongside its fossil-fuel-sipping cousin. Thus, the design is pretty familiar, but the EQV wears a face we've become familiar with.

Like the EQC crossover SUV and the EQA concept, the EQV features a black "radiator grille" with a chrome strip that sweeps in front of the headlights. The EQ brand face looks at home on the van, but at the rear, it's very much a V-Class. The five-spoke wheels also recall other EQ electric vehicles and are nearly identical to the EQV concept's save for the bright aqua accents. Overall, it's about as attractive as a people-hauling van needs to look.

Under the metal is an electric powertrain situated at the front of the EQV made up of an electric motor, cooling systems and a fixed-gear transmission. The lithium-ion battery that motivates the EQV is under the floor to save on cargo space. Total, drivers will have 201 horsepower at their disposal and the 90-kWh lithium-ion battery will provide an estimated range of 250 miles. Like so many European estimates, it's important to note the range is based on WLTP standards, which are more liberal than EPA estimates. Mercedes-Benz didn't say how long it will take to charge the van on a standard socket or its 11-kW charging box, but DC fast charging will juice the battery to 80% in under 45 minutes.

If you want to maximize the EQV's frugality, you'll find driver-controlled regenerative braking systems inside. One paddle on the left makes the regenerative system stronger, and a paddle on the right tones things down. Crank it all the way up and one-pedal driving is possible, per Mercedes-Benz. The brand's "Eco Assistant" will also take navigation data into account and adjust recuperation levels as needed.

Anyone who's plopped down into a modern Mercedes-Benz will find the EQV's cabin familiar. Here, the leather is dyed blue and rose-gold accents sprinkle the dashboard and trim. A silver material surrounds the air vents and more rose gold finds its way to the seats as a contrast stitch. At the center of the dash is a 10-inch display with the latest MBUX infotainment system. "Hey Mercedes" awakens the smart assistant that understands more natural and conversational statements. Six seats are standard, but an individual or bench row can turn the EQV into a seven or eight-seat vehicle, too.

We'll see the EQV in the metal at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month. There, Mercedes-Benz also has another EQ concept it plans to premiere.