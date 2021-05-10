Mercedes-Benz EQT electric van packs function and form

Another good-looking electric van that's likely not for the US.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz EQT will be a new small van with an electric powertrain.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

This is just a concept for now, though.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

Make no mistake the production version will look a lot like this.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

That's a good thing because it looks really great.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

Inside, the van looks even more production-ready.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

Nothing looks too far-fetched.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

Materials look quite nice for a van.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

Odd to see a traditional gear selector here.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

We'll see the new EQT launch next year.

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to see more of the EQT concept!

Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept
Mercedes-Benz
