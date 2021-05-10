Mercedes-Benz EQT electric van packs function and form

Another good-looking electric van that's likely not for the US.
The Mercedes-Benz EQT will be a new small van with an electric powertrain.
This is just a concept for now, though.
Make no mistake the production version will look a lot like this.
That's a good thing because it looks really great.
Inside, the van looks even more production-ready.
Nothing looks too far-fetched.
Materials look quite nice for a van.
Odd to see a traditional gear selector here.
We'll see the new EQT launch next year.
We'll see the new EQT launch next year.
