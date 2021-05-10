Mercedes-Benz EQT van concept previews a handsome electric machine

Mercedes-Benz has a new van series coming in the T-Class, and part of it will be a totally electric version, which the EQT concept previewed on Monday. Right away, the similarities in shape to the Hyundai Staria are apparent, but the EQT concept looks great and in its own way mighty futuristic.

Although it's a concept, the EQT looks production-ready. The fascia and front grille, filled with a 3D star pattern, immediately draw similarities to the rest of the company's EQ lineup of cars so far, including the EQS and EQC. Even the rear's long light bar takes a couple cues from other EQ vehicles so far, though you're not alone if you see a flash of Kia Telluride in the taillights. Sliding doors on both sides provide passengers access to the cockpit, and the brand said it's mighty easy to reach the third row of seats for families. That third row can also fold down, or owners can remove them for even more cargo space when needed.

Inside, things looks even more production-friendly, with the most evidence found in the traditional gear selector and lots of family ties to Mercedes' other vans. Black and white contrasting colors fill the cabin, as does a mix of Nappa and recycled leather. The brand's MBUX infotainment system is in the cabin, too, with its typical "Hey Mercedes" voice command smarts.

The company plans to launch the T-Class and this electric version next year, and it will compliment the upcoming Citan commercial van. Like this new T-Class, the Citan will also offer a battery-electric version.