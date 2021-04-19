Mercedes-Benz EQB EV: Boxy SUV hauls in a battery-electric powertrain

If you wanted an electric GLB, your wish has been granted.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes' latest EV showed up in China as the EQB.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

The EQB is basically an electric GLB SUV.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

For now, the EV's for China, but it'll launch in Europe and the US next year.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes didn't provide specifics on the powertrain, but this one is an AMG Line model with 288 horsepower.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

The interior is basically a GLB, too. The rose gold accents are pretty sweet, though.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

China will get a third row of seats standard.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

The SUV wears the EQ sub-brand looks well.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

The rear's a tad frumpier in my opinion.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

This marks the fourth EV from Mercedes-Benz so far, but there are more to come.

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the EQB!

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz
