Mercedes-Benz EQB EV: Boxy SUV hauls in a battery-electric powertrain

If you wanted an electric GLB, your wish has been granted.
Mercedes' latest EV showed up in China as the EQB.
The EQB is basically an electric GLB SUV.
For now, the EV's for China, but it'll launch in Europe and the US next year.
Mercedes didn't provide specifics on the powertrain, but this one is an AMG Line model with 288 horsepower.
The interior is basically a GLB, too. The rose gold accents are pretty sweet, though.
China will get a third row of seats standard.
The SUV wears the EQ sub-brand looks well.
The rear's a tad frumpier in my opinion.
This marks the fourth EV from Mercedes-Benz so far, but there are more to come.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the EQB!
