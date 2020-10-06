Mercedes-Benz's electric future comes into view

The EQS isn't the only EV coming -- get ready for the EQE and two new electric SUVs.

This is the future of Mercedes-Benz. The EQS (middle), EQE (right) and the EQS SUV (left).

We knew the EQS was coming, but the announcement of another sedan in the EQE and an EQS SUV shows Mercedes is all-in on EVs.

There will also be an EQE SUV, though the company didn't supply any photos.

The EQS launches next year with the other EVs to follow in 2022.

