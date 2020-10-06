Mercedes-Benz reveals electric EQS coming next year, EQE and SUV EVs to follow

Nearly every automaker has an electric car coming. Mercedes-Benz? It has at least three coming through 2022. On Tuesday, the German automaker revealed when the flagship EQS electric sedan will land, and surprised us with a look at the EQE sedan, the EQS SUV and the EQE SUV for a total of four new electric cars.

Mercedes-Benz has been outspoken about the EQS ever since the concept debuted in 2019. The EV will become part of the S-Class family and sit as electric car royalty at the German marque. What we didn't expect was to hear about the new EQE and EQS SUV. The former will be a business-class electric sedan, not unlike today's E-Class, though camouflage hides its design quite well. We imagine each Mercedes with the EQ nomenclature will share some elements, but the final design remains a mystery. And the EQS will also become an SUV, as the company revealed.

The EQS will usher in Mercedes' new EV architecture and the EQE and EQS SUV will help expand the platform's reach. I wish the automaker was a little more creative in naming the "EQS and EQE SUV," but simplistic alphanumeric-type names are basically part of EV culture. Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, Volkswagen ID 4. You get the idea.

These three cars aren't the only EVs Mercedes-Benz has coming. The EQA compact EV is set for production later this year, and the EQB will follow in 2021 for a total of five new electric cars through 2022. And some of them will boast ranges as high as 435 miles, based on European WLTP testing standards.

While the EQE and EQS bake awhile longer, ditto for their SUV counterparts, the EQS sedan is set to complete final testing ahead of its 2021 reveal. The automaker will assemble the electric flagship alongside the traditional S-Class, so you know the EQS will be at the top of its game.