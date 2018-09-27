Mercedes-AMG One gets its own mobile showroom

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Mercedes' new hypercar will officially be called AMG One.
Customers can see the One inside this mobile showroom.
The truck can expand to house everything you see here.
The One uses a 1.6-liter V6 that puts out more than 1,000 horsepower.
In the showroom, customers will be able to sit inside the One's cockpit.
Only 275 One hypercars will be produced.
The One is estimated to cost some $2.72 million.