Mercedes-AMG One is a Project no more

It's official: Mercedes-AMG's new super-freaking-insane hypercar will simply be called One. We first met the car as the Project One when it debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017, and Mercedes recently showed the car testing on public roads in the UK.

"The name stands for the highest automotive ambition: to bring Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road," Mercedes-Benz said Thursday in a statement. "Mercedes-AMG One will be the pinnacle of the model portfolio and the absolute top-of-the-line model -- as is logically referenced by the One."

Customers will be able to get a closer look at the Mercedes-AMG One by way of a new mobile showroom the company calls "The Future of Driving Performance." It's a custom-built semi-truck trailer with extendable sides that expand to include a vehicle display, coffee bar and lounge area. Folks can even sit in the One's cockpit, and various displays let customers see the car's different interior material and color choices. The mobile showroom is currently housed at Mercedes' Munich location.

The Mercedes-AMG One is powered by an F1-derived powertrain made up of a 1.6-liter V6 and four electric motors, with the ability to produce more than 1,000 horsepower. The car will cost around $2.7 million, and only 275 will be produced -- all of which, of course, are already spoken for.