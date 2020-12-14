Mercedes-AMG One meets F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton will help test the car in its final stages of development.

Mercedes-AMG One
1 of 4
Mercedes-AMG

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton had a date with the One supercar.

Mercedes-AMG One
2 of 4
Mercedes-AMG

Hamilton will help test the car in its final stages of development, and he's been involved with the product from the beginning.

Mercedes-AMG One
3 of 4
Mercedes-AMG

The One has an actual F1 engine mounted in the car with 1,000 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG One
4 of 4
Mercedes-AMG

We can't wait for the One to hit the streets next year.

