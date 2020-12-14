Hamilton will help test the car in its final stages of development.
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton had a date with the One supercar.
Hamilton will help test the car in its final stages of development, and he's been involved with the product from the beginning.
The One has an actual F1 engine mounted in the car with 1,000 horsepower.
We can't wait for the One to hit the streets next year.
Discuss: Mercedes-AMG One meets F1 champ Lewis Hamilton
