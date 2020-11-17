The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series dominates the Nürburgring

Here's your new lap time record holder.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG

Your new king of the Nürburgring.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series smashed the previous lap record with a time of 6:43.616.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG

The time bests the old record of 6:44.97, which Lamborghini posted with its Aventador SVJ.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG

AMG made no tweaks and guaranteed that this is a production car.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG

All that changed were settings for the standard adjustable suspension and aero pieces.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG

Any owner will be able to make the same adjustments, should they choose.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG

How good does it look too?

The achievement is great marketing ammo.
Mercedes-AMG

The achievement is great marketing ammo.

Just make sure you have $390,000.
Mercedes-AMG

Just make sure you have $390,000.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG

Keep scrolling to see more of the AMG GT Black Series!

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
Mercedes-AMG
