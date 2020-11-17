The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series dominates the Nürburgring

Here's your new lap time record holder.
Your new king of the Nürburgring.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series smashed the previous lap record with a time of 6:43.616.
The time bests the old record of 6:44.97, which Lamborghini posted with its Aventador SVJ.
AMG made no tweaks and guaranteed that this is a production car.
All that changed were settings for the standard adjustable suspension and aero pieces.
Any owner will be able to make the same adjustments, should they choose.
How good does it look too?
The achievement is great marketing ammo.
Just make sure you have $390,000.
