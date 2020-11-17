GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is your new king of the Nürburgring

The production car lap time record fell once again on Tuesday with the Merc's stellar showing at the famed German circuit.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife is where records are made and obliterated all at once. When automakers bring a vehicle to the German circuit, the rewards are great, but the disappointment is just as sharp for the outgoing record holder. The glory goes to Mercedes-AMG today, while a sadness is surely felt at Lamborghini.

On Tuesday, Mercedes-AMG announced the 2021 AMG GT Black Series is now the official record holder for quickest lap around the Nürburgring with a time of 6 minutes, 43.616 seconds. The final time squeezes out the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and its previous record-holding 6:44.97 lap time. Mercedes-AMG also said its GT3-inspired performance car set a 6:48.047 time around the longer, 12.94 mile-long full track -- a standard put in place last year. But it's the shorter 12.88-mile course where the popularized spitting contest takes place.

AMG's factory driver Maro Engel hustled the car around the Green Hell to the record-beating time with no modifications made to the car from its factory gear. The AMG GT Black Series already boasts a highly adjustable suspension and Mercedes-AMG absolutely took advantage of this to tune the car for the 'ring. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tires provided traction for the lap, which also come with the car once you fork over $390,000. The most important part of the package is the 720 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque from the twin-turbo, flat-plane crank V8.

We won't keep you any longer, though. Grab a look at the lap footage above. It's a fitting achievement as Mercedes sits atop the world in motorsport with yet another Formula One constructor's win this year.

