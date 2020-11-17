The Nürburgring Nordschleife is where records are made and obliterated all at once. When automakers bring a vehicle to the German circuit, the rewards are great, but the disappointment is just as sharp for the outgoing record holder. The glory goes to Mercedes-AMG today, while a sadness is surely felt at Lamborghini.
On Tuesday, Mercedes-AMG announced the 2021 AMG GT Black Series is now the official record holder for quickest lap around the Nürburgring with a time of 6 minutes, 43.616 seconds. The final time squeezes out the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and its previous record-holding 6:44.97 lap time. Mercedes-AMG also said its GT3-inspired performance car set a 6:48.047 time around the longer, 12.94 mile-long full track -- a standard put in place last year. But it's the shorter 12.88-mile course where the popularized spitting contest takes place.
AMG's factory driver Maro Engel hustled the car around the Green Hell to the record-beating time with no modifications made to the car from its factory gear. The AMG GT Black Series already boasts a highly adjustable suspension and Mercedes-AMG absolutely took advantage of this to tune the car for the 'ring. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tires provided traction for the lap, which also come with the car once you fork over $390,000. The most important part of the package is the 720 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque from the twin-turbo, flat-plane crank V8.
We won't keep you any longer, though. Grab a look at the lap footage above. It's a fitting achievement as Mercedes sits atop the world in motorsport with yet another Formula One constructor's win this year.
Discuss: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is your new king of the Nürburgring
