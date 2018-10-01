Mercedes-AMG A35 is Germany's luxury hot hatch

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Mercedes-AMG A35 makes its debut at the Paris Motor Show.
It's powered by a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine.
It gets this weird wing on the hatch, because downforce.
The A35 uses 4Matic all-wheel drive.
Power is routed through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
We won't get the AMG A35 in the US, sadly.
Mercedes says we'll get some sort of AMG A-Class in the US, though.
Inside, the AMG A35 gets MBUX infotainment tech.
This a particularly lustworthy piece of forbidden fruit.
Keep scrolling to see more photos of the AMG A35.