We shall lust after the Mercedes-AMG A35 from afar

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class will arrive in the US early next year, but we'll only initially get it as the A220 sedan. Our friends in Europe, however, get this hot little number: the Mercedes-AMG A35, which makes its debut this week at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine, with 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission handles shifting duties, and power routes to all four wheels via Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive. Mercedes says it'll take just 4.7 seconds for the hot little A35 to sprint to 62 miles per hour.

It's kind of a cute little thing, too, even with all of the added aero bits. The rear wing is... a bit much. But the 18-inch wheels and bright yellow paint are nice touches. The blue car with bronze wheels on display in Paris is particularly fetching.

Inside, the AMG A35 gets the same kit as the rest of the A-Class. That means the same stylish, luxurious cabin we'll enjoy in the US-spec A220, complete with a pair of 12.3-inch infotainment and gauge displays, powered by the latest MBUX tech.

Mercedes says we'll get some sort of AMG-ified A-Class sedan in the US, but it could be a more powerful A45. For now, we'll wipe away the drool on our keyboards as we lust over this tasty bit of forbidden fruit.