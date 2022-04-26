X

Mercedes-AMG's 2023 C43 is a techno-terror with an electric turbo

This promises to be the rowdiest C43 yet.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

white sedan on curved road
1 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

2023 Mercedes-AMG C43

Mercedes' entry-level AMG C-Class has historically represented a great way to get into the world of quick Benzes.

white sedan parked near tree
2 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

With a rowdy, powerful four-cylinder engine, it offers big performance at much less expense than its C63 sibling.

white sedan parked near tree, front view
3 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

For 2023, the performance delta between those two models looks to be shrinking even more.

white sedan parked near tree, front three-quarters
4 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

The 2023 C43 gets a new, hand-built engine with an F1-derived electric turbocharger.

white sedan parked near tree, side view
5 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

This gives it an output of 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

white sedan parked near tree, rear view
6 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

Paired with Mercedes' nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive, this should make the C43 a real driver's car.

white sedan, close up of wheel
7 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

Other additions include rear-wheel steering.

2023-mercedes-amg-c43-2
8 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

As well as Mercedes' AMG-tuned adaptive damping.

white sedan tail light
9 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

Inside things get a big upgrade too in the form of an S-Class-inspired layout.

mercedes turbo electrified badge
10 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

There's a new center screen, new sport seats and available carbon fiber just about everywhere.

mercedes amg engine, top-down view
11 of 21 Mercedes-AMG
2023-mercedes-amg-c43-24
12 of 21 c43 interior, driver's seat
c43 interior, view from passenger seat
13 of 21 Mercedes-AMG
c43 steering wheel, instrument panel
14 of 21 Mercedes-AMG
c43 interior, sport seats
15 of 21 Mercedes-AMG
white sedan driving, rear three-quarters
16 of 21 Mercedes-AMG
white sedan driving, rear-three quarters
17 of 21 Mercedes-AMG
white sedan driving, front three-quarters close
18 of 21 Mercedes-AMG
white sedan driving, front, blurred background
19 of 21 Mercedes-AMG
white sedan driving, front three-quarters, blurred background
20 of 21 Mercedes-AMG
white sedan driving, side, blurred background
21 of 21 Mercedes-AMG

