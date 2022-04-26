Mercedes-AMG's 2023 C43 is a techno-terror with an electric turbo

This promises to be the rowdiest C43 yet.
Mercedes' entry-level AMG C-Class has historically represented a great way to get into the world of quick Benzes.
With a rowdy, powerful four-cylinder engine, it offers big performance at much less expense than its C63 sibling.
For 2023, the performance delta between those two models looks to be shrinking even more.
The 2023 C43 gets a new, hand-built engine with an F1-derived electric turbocharger.
This gives it an output of 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
Paired with Mercedes' nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive, this should make the C43 a real driver's car.
Other additions include rear-wheel steering.
As well as Mercedes' AMG-tuned adaptive damping.
Inside things get a big upgrade too in the form of an S-Class-inspired layout.
There's a new center screen, new sport seats and available carbon fiber just about everywhere.