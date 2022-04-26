2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 Gets F1 Electric Turbo Tech for Maximum Response

Mercedes-AMG's C43 has been a popular model for the brand since it was introduced a couple of years ago, and on paper, it's easy to see why. It offers a meaningful performance increase over a non-AMG model and does so for substantially less money than its bigger, badder sibling, the C63. Now, for 2023, there's a new one, and it's looking better than ever, thanks to Formula 1-derived technology.

The 2023 C43, which was introduced on Tuesday, makes several improvements over the outgoing model. Most of the biggest changes come in the drivetrain, including a new electric turbo and mild hybrid system. The 2023 C43's 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine gets the designation M139L (with the L meaning longitudinal) and outputs a very healthy 402 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and 369 pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm. There is also a situationally available 13hp boost from the car's mild hybrid system.

Those performance numbers are cool, but they don't tell the whole story. Mercedes has opted to use the electric exhaust-gas turbocharger from its Formula 1 cars to increase the response of this otherwise heavily turbocharged engine dramatically. The electric turbo essentially uses an electric motor to keep the turbo's exhaust gas impeller spinning at high speed, so there is much less of a delay in power delivery than you'd typically see if the impeller had to be brought up to speed by exhaust energy alone. The same system is also being used on the forthcoming SL43 roadster.

Of course, AMG isn't stopping at the powertrain. It's also adding several chassis changes that look to make this generation of C43 among the best handling yet. These include rear-wheel steering and a rear-biased full-time all-wheel drive system paired with Mercedes' excellent nine-speed multi-clutch transmission. AMG-tuned dynamic suspension is also along for the ride, as you'd expect, and that's good, given the C43's curb weight of 3,893 pounds, which, while on par with its rivals from Munich and Ingolstadt, isn't exactly light.

Inside the cabin, things are also looking better than ever. The C-Class cabin receives a number of S-Class-inspired touches, including a new 11.9-inch center infotainment screen and a free-standing 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Mercedes' awesome MBUX system makes an appearance as well, and with that comes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Being an AMG, making the interior feel sporty is a big priority, and here the captive tuning brand has succeeded. The familiar AMG steering wheel with its unique spoke layout and control knobs with tiny screens is back, which is great. AMG is also bringing new, heavily bolstered sports seats to the party, which look pretty comfortable, and knowing AMG, they probably will be.

The exterior is mostly C-Class with some added aggression in the form of an AMG grille and bumpers, none of which are revolutionary. The thing that really gets our hearts racing is the C43's wheel package. They are gorgeous diamond-cut affairs with a unique ring detail that perfectly frames the AMG's brakes. Seriously, they're incredible.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 is set to hit dealers later this year, with pricing available closer to the launch date.