McLaren F1 GTR comes home with the GMA T50s Niki Lauda

Professor Gordon Murray's done it again.
If you thought the Gordon Murray Automotive T50 was wild, meet the T50s Niki Lauda.
It's the track-only version of the T50 supercar revealed in 2020.
It features the same fan technology, more aerodynamic bits and a name to honor one of Formula One's greatest.
Not only did GMA focus on aerodynamics, it kept the clean design. All the while, the car makes more power, too.
Inside, simplicity is the name of the game with a single screen ahead of the driver and a panel of essential switches.
The driver-focused seating position sticks around.
GMA said this will be the ultimate car for a track, even though it won't chase lap records outright.
In fact, top speed is only 210 mph.
Still, GMA's confident this car will evoke feelings on the track like no car has in a long time.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the T50s Niki Lauda.
