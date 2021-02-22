McLaren F1 GTR comes home with the GMA T50s Niki Lauda

Professor Gordon Murray's done it again.

gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-112
1 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

If you thought the Gordon Murray Automotive T50 was wild, meet the T50s Niki Lauda.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-110
2 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

It's the track-only version of the T50 supercar revealed in 2020.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-117
3 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

It features the same fan technology, more aerodynamic bits and a name to honor one of Formula One's greatest.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-111
4 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

Not only did GMA focus on aerodynamics, it kept the clean design. All the while, the car makes more power, too.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-138
5 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

Inside, simplicity is the name of the game with a single screen ahead of the driver and a panel of essential switches.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-139
6 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

The driver-focused seating position sticks around.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-128
7 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

GMA said this will be the ultimate car for a track, even though it won't chase lap records outright.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-122
8 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

In fact, top speed is only 210 mph.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-113
9 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

Still, GMA's confident this car will evoke feelings on the track like no car has in a long time.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-114
10 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the T50s Niki Lauda.

Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-115
11 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-116
12 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-118
13 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-119
14 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-120
15 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-121
16 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-123
17 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-124
18 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-125
19 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-126
20 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-127
21 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-129
22 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-130
23 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-131
24 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-132
25 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-133
26 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-134
27 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-135
28 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-136
29 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
gordon-murray-automotive-t50s-track-hypercar-137
30 of 30
Gordon Murray Automotive
Read the article
Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

17 Photos
2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

27 Photos
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric gets more aero-forward look and new tech

15 Photos
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains S-Class tech and swagger

49 Photos
Honda's new HR-V goes upscale for Europe

Honda's new HR-V goes upscale for Europe

7 Photos
2019 Harley-Davidson Street 500 is the least expensive way to go H-D

2019 Harley-Davidson Street 500 is the least expensive way to go H-D

7 Photos
2021 JD Power Dependability Study sees Lexus, Porsche and Kia coming out on top

2021 JD Power Dependability Study sees Lexus, Porsche and Kia coming out on top

34 Photos