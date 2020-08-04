The Gordon Murray Automotive T50 is a greatest-hits album for the supercar

The Gordon Murray Automotive T50 is something special.
It's not supposed to be like other supercars.
This is a throwback to pure supercars.
Professor Gordon Murray is the man responsible, a name you may know because of his work with the McLaren F1.
There's no nonsense here -- not even a screen.
Instead, the analog experience is all about a 3.9-liter V12 engine mounted in the middle.
Oh, and this is a fan car that helps with aerodynamics.
Each one will cost about $3 million, and there will only be 100 of them.
Production starts in 2022.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the T50!