These McLaren 765LT supercars customized by MSO look incredible

McLaren also announced final performance numbers for the 765LT, and it's one of the quickest cars on sale.

mclaren-765lt-supercar-mso-110
1 of 8
McLaren

McLaren shows off two 765LTs that have been customized by the MSO division.

mclaren-765lt-supercar-mso-111
2 of 8
McLaren

This one is the Strata theme, which features cherry black, Memphis red and Azores orange paintwork.

mclaren-765lt-supercar-mso-112
3 of 8
McLaren

McLaren says this special livery was inspired by a city skyline, and it took 390 hours to hand-paint.

mclaren-765lt-supercar-mso-113
4 of 8
McLaren

This second MSO 765LT is finished in a gloss carbon-fiber body.

mclaren-765lt-supercar-mso-114
5 of 8
McLaren

The carbon body will be available with different color tints.

mclaren-765lt-supercar-mso-115
6 of 8
McLaren

McLaren also announced that the 765LT will do 0-124 mph in 7.0 seconds and the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds, quicker than the original estimates.

mclaren-765lt-supercar-mso-116
7 of 8
McLaren

The 765LT will do 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars on sale.

mclaren-765lt-supercar-mso-117
8 of 8
McLaren

Production has already started, and the 765LT is basically sold out. Sorry.

