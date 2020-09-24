These McLaren 765LT supercars customized by MSO look incredible

McLaren also announced final performance numbers for the 765LT, and it's one of the quickest cars on sale.
McLaren shows off two 765LTs that have been customized by the MSO division.
This one is the Strata theme, which features cherry black, Memphis red and Azores orange paintwork.
McLaren says this special livery was inspired by a city skyline, and it took 390 hours to hand-paint.
This second MSO 765LT is finished in a gloss carbon-fiber body.
The carbon body will be available with different color tints.
McLaren also announced that the 765LT will do 0-124 mph in 7.0 seconds and the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds, quicker than the original estimates.
The 765LT will do 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars on sale.
Production has already started, and the 765LT is basically sold out. Sorry.
